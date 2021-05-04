Kenyan startup partners postal service for speedy last-mile delivery

TAZ Technologies, the company behind innovative Kenyan last mile delivery service MPOST, has partnered the Postal Corporation of Kenya (PCK) in a move that will see letters and parcels delivered to a customer’s doorstep.

Founded in 2015 by Abdulaziz Omar and Twahir Mohamed, MPost is a platform that enables the conversion of mobile numbers into official virtual addresses, which allows notifications to be sent to clients whenever they get mail through their postal addresses.

The partnership between TAZ, which raised Series A funding in December 2019, and PCK will see the latter integrate the TAZ delivery system, named “Tap-A-Delivery”, which is a real-time e-commerce courier service app that collaborates with Uber and other logistics and taxi companies for last mile delivery across Kenya.

“To shore up our fortunes in a digitalised economy where mail volumes have plummeted, we are now leveraging on the advent of digital globalisation through modern technologies and strategic partnerships,” said Dan Kagwe, the postmaster general and chief executive officer (CEO) of PCK.

Twahir Mohamed, CEO and co-founder of MPost, said the company now had a critical mass of customers who have been requesting reliable last-mile delivery services.

“We went back to the drawing board and came up with this Tap-A-Delivery innovation that incorporates Posta and logistics companies such as Uber for efficient picks and drops of mails and parcels,” he said.

Under the new partnership, PCK clients will also be able to schedule their deliveries for a later date, as well as plan for recurring deliveries. In addition, Tap-A-Delivery will incorporate a “Scan and Get Delivery” feature aimed at getting traction from convenience stores and supermarkets across the country.