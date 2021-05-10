West African “super app” Gozem launches in Gabon

Gozem, the super app already operational in several West African cities, has launched a taxi booking service in Libreville, Gabon.

Launched in Togo in November of 2018, Gozem swiftly expanded to Benin and added to its transport offering with auto-rickshaws.

Last year, the startup launched e-commerce delivery services in Lome and Cotonou, allowing users to order items via the app and have them delivered to their doorsteps, as it began the process of becoming an all-inclusive “super app”.

It now operates in 10 cities across Togo, Benin, and Gabon, with more than 500,000 registered users who have completed more than 2.5 million trips since its launch in November 2018. Gabonese citizens are now able to download the Gozem app, and take trips in the nation’s capital.

Gozem will be present in three additional countries before the end of 2021.

“We’re very excited to start our operations in Gabon with a simplified, safer and more convenient taxi booking solution. We’re confident that this innovation will create real value for passengers and drivers in the Gabonese market. And very soon afterwards, we’ll continue to add value by expanding the range of services Gozem offers in Gabon to include delivery services and more,” said Cecilia Kouna, deputy country manager for Gozem Gabon.