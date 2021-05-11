Applications open for new Scale-Up programme from Pangea

African startups in the fintech, e-health, logistics, agriculture, renewable energy and digital solutions spaces have been invited to apply to the new Scale-Up programme run by Pangea accelerator, which offers access to funding, coaching and partnerships.

The new Scale-Up programme from Pangea is looking for agile, flexible, and hungry entrepreneurs with tech solutions and existing traction that are wanting to take their businesses to the next level.

Startups selected for the 18-month programme will gain access to private funding of between US$500,000 and US$3 million, support with soft funding applications, support in B2B sales and partnerships, and tailored coaching and mentoring sessions to address business needs.

Applications are open until May 30.