Nigerian startup launches open marketplace for educational classes

Nigerian startup Classes.ng has launched its free and open marketplace for classes, where tutorial centres, freelance tutors, schools, universities, training institutions and online institutions can list courses and programmes that are instantly available for registrations and enquiries.

Launched in September 2020, Classes.ng aims to provide a listing platform for “classes” of all kinds, driving more organic traffic, and students, to the institutions and tutors listed on it.

“Unlike conventional on-demand tutoring platforms like Tuteria and PrepClass, we do not provide the training and we do not take commissions on bookings. It’s a totally free and open marketplace and we generate revenue mostly from traffic with only a select number of institutions benefitting from the commission model,” co-founder Daniel Osi told Disrupt Africa.

The bootstrapped startup, which is in discussions with “a few angels” around investment, has been growing steadily since launch, and is averaging 1,500 unique hits per month and 10 enquiries per day.

On a few select institutions, based on agreement, we take a commission of between eight and 15 per cent on each class booking. On others, we drive traffic for free and the ones who want to get more reach can pay for boosted posts and adverts. It’s primarily an ad-based model,” Osi said.

“We are currently operating in Nigeria but we have a global target, starting from Africa. We’ve currently purchased a couple of related and highly relevant domain names in preparation for scale.”