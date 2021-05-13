Tunisian ed-tech startup GoMyCode expands into various African markets

Tunisian ed-tech startup GoMyCode has launched operations in Algeria, Morocco, Nigeria, Ivory Coast and Egypt, as well as Bahrain and France, as it expands in the wake of a funding round secured last year.

Founded in 2017, GoMyCode started life as a coding school but now offers different types of training programmes for technology and digital jobs. The startup uses a blended model comprising offline and online learning to offer training in web and app development, artificial intelligence, data science, user experience, video game development, and business intelligence.

After opening its doors for the first time in a co-working space, GoMyCode opened its first hackerspace in Tunis before expanding to Sousse, Sfax, Nabeul, El Menzah V, Beja, Gafsa and Gabes. So far, it has trained more than 10,000 students and set up associations with 100 partners among private and public organisations, colleges and non-administrative associations.

Late last year it raised a US$850,000 pre-Series A round from Wamda Capital, Meninx Holding, Anava Seed Fund, and Jasminum Capital, and it is now expanding to Algeria, France, Morocco, Egypt, Bahrain, Nigeria and Ivory Coast.

“We’ve tirelessly worked to ensure that the African youth can take advantage of our innovative and revolutionary learning model. Our hackerspaces are up and running in Lagos, Cairo, Manama, Algiers, Casablanca and Abidjan. We’re on a mission to provide everyone, from ages seven to 60, the opportunity to acquire the digital skills and tools to succeed in a rapidly changing digital world. We strive towards expanding throughout the whole African continent and the Middle East, and offering each individual our one-of-a-kind learning model. It’s a model that consists of on-site, guided learning, coupled with our online experience which is absolutely gamified and engaging,” said Yahya Bouhlel, co-founder and chief executive officer (CEO) of GoMyCode.