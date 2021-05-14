African startups invited to apply for Katapult’s new climate-focused accelerator

The Norway-based accelerator Katapult has launched a new climate-focused vertical with the intention of supporting founders with innovative solutions addressing climate challenges.

Katapult Climate is powered by Lundin Foundation, and will accelerate the growth of climate tech startups by providing training, technical expertise, access to networks, and investments of between US$150,000 and US$400,000.

The 12-week fully digital programme is targeting startups within the fields of renewable energy, carbon capture, new data frontiers or smart cities, industry and mobility who are working to reverse a climate disaster.

Selected startups will leverage Katapult’s extensive experience from running 10 accelerator programs over the last four years, in addition to the Katapult network of mentors, partners, impact investors and others. The startups will also be able to tap into Lundin Foundation’s vast network of industry corporations and 10 years experience in impact investing. ‍

“90 days is a short amount of time, but still a crucial number of days in a startup’s growth journey. We want to make sure you get the most out of it. With a grounded belief that startups are most effective when they work on their actual businesses, our job is to provide you with the right tools and resources to build better businesses, faster,” said Katapult chief executive officer (CEO) Nina Heir.

Applications are open here until June 1. A host of African tech startups have previously taken part in Katapult programmes – see here, here, here, here and here.