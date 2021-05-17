Early-stage African startups can apply for support from Bayer Foundation

Early-stage African tech startups have been invited to apply for support from Bayer Foundation, which helps impact startups validate their solutions.

Every year, Bayer Foundation partners the Ingolstadt School of Management in the Social Impact Startup Academy (SISTAC) to help entrepreneurs from Sub-Saharan Africa validate and prove their solutions, with the goal of helping these entrepreneurs grow their business.

Selected startups gain access to mentors from the Ingolstadt School of Management, access to the Bayer Foundation network, and free business consultation. They can also access funding possibilities and competitions, the SISTAC knowledge database, and workshops and events.

The foundation is looking for businesses whose main focus is on Sustainable Development Goals 2 and 3 – zero hunger, and health and wellbeing. They should be in the validation stage, with some customers but looking to optimise and validate their solution to grow.

There is also a preference for female founders or co-founders, but this is not a hard criteria, and all businesses must be for profit and operating within Sub-Saharan Africa.

Interested parties can apply here by the end of the month.