SA startup launches online marketplace for space rental

South African startup SpaceMatch has launched an online portal that allows landlords with available space to list their properties for prospective tenants to view and secure for rental.

SpaceMatch allows owners of retail, exhibition or popup space to list their sites for free, while space users register on the site and apply to rent spaces that suit their needs and budget.

Space owners control when and how their spaces can be used and can accept or reject any enquiries. The whole transaction, including legal contracts and FICA verifications, can be done online, and concluded in a matter of days.

“Think about it as a matchmaking service for landlords and tenants that offers the convenience of Airbnb,” said SpaceMatch chief executive officer (CEO) Kevin Singer. “Retail is an industry in flux and SpaceMatch is entering the market to provide a new platform for landlords to find tenants and vice versa.”

The site is user-friendly and easy to navigate, and also offers information on industry trends as well as plenty of inspirational and informative content.

SpaceMatch currently has more than 120 properties listed and is adding more daily. Among those already listing some of their available space are property giants Growthpoint, Attacq, Zenprop, Redefine, Eris, Atterbury and Flanagan & Gerard. The team aims to increase that to 1,000 properties by the middle of the year.