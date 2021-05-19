Nigerian startup launches digital library to help children learn

Nigerian startup Kids Digital Library (KDL) has developed a simple mobile app that provides children with a smart way to learn with videos and books.

The KDL app and site offers children between the ages of eight and 15 access to content for educative and creative learning, cutting out irrelevant adverts and allowing for better interaction with learning materials and tools.

The digital video and book library houses content on topics such as Science, Mathematics, English, Health, Language and more. Parents can easily download the app from the Google Play store, and register an account for their kids on the subscription-based app.

“Our goal is to provide a unique blend of learning with fun for kids,” said founder Itopaking David, who said he came up with the idea for the app during the lockdown period in Nigeria last year.

“Lots of parents would turn to tech for an alternative learning resource for their kids,” he said.

“We are filling the gap for access to educational resources online for kids in its most simple and engaging form of videos and cartoon books.”

The self-funded startup is gaining traction and already earning revenue from the app.

“Many parents are in tune with the idea, and still keep the subscription for their kids during the post-COVID resumption of schools,” David said.

“We plan to collaborate with schools for better synergy in incorporating curriculum for their wards.”