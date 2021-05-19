Ugandan green enterprises can apply for up to $100k funding support

Applications have opened for the Uganda Green Enterprise Finance Accelerator (UGEFA), a four-year European Union (EU)-funded project supporting green enterprises with access to tailored loans and direct acceleration support.

The UGEFA programme is open to enterprises looking to raise between US$10,000 to US$100,000 in financing, and will also provide successful applicants with targeted support to refine their business and financial plans which support the enterprise’s loan application.

The enterprises are matched with partner banks to access discounted loans designed to meet their financial needs.

“We envision a sustainable transition to a green economy driven by SMEs that work together with financial institutions to build and scale innovative products and services, and create jobs in green sectors,” the organisers said.

“Our approach combines capacity building of post-revenue, scalable green enterprises and co-creation with financial institutions to facilitate access to tailored missing middle finance.”

Applications are open here until May 31.