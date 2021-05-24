JICA launches NINJA Accelerator in Nigeria, selects 8 startups

The Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) has expanded its NINJA Accelerator programme to Nigeria in partnership with Ventures Platform, and selected eight startups to take part in the inaugural cohort.

JICA, which coordinates official development assistance for the Japanese government in developing countries, initially launched in NINJA Accelerator in Ethiopia, and expanded it to Kenya earlier this year.

It has now partnered Ventures Platform to take the programme to Nigeria, where it aims to help participating startups scale through mentoring, partnership opportunities with corporates, and the opportunity to pitch to investors. The goal is to help startups accelerate their business development, while providing investment and exposure.

The selected startups include e-health startups Emergency Response Africa, Lifestores, MyClinic.ng and RxAll, as well as technology workforce development company Utiva, cloud-based agri-trading platform TradeBuza, ed-tech startup Gradely, and digital mapping platform Routemasters.