UCT-based accelerator selects 10 startups for latest programme

The UCT GSB Solution Space has entered phase two of its annual E-Track Programme, a three-part venture acceleration and capacity-building programme for high-impact ventures.

Run in partnership between UCT GSB Solution Space and ayoba, the programme starts with the Venture Launch course, and 10 ventures have now moved beyond that to join the 12-week Venture Exploitation process.

The selected startups include tech talent platform VeriDev, travel booking service SPEKBOOM, health platform Fortis Biohacking, agri-tech startup Desert Green Africa, and home-based healthcare service NOOSi.

The rest of the cohort is comprised of event management startup Bility Solutions, aquaculture company MariHealth Solutions, smart medicine solution Smart Box, African-Chinese intercultural empowerment service Wubuntu, and IoT startup Radian Technologies.

“We are encouraged by the resilience we have witnessed among entrepreneurs in phase one. We are looking forward to the journey with them as they prepare to launch and grow their ventures in the next phase,” said Shiela Yabo, programme manager at the UCT GSB Solution Space.