European accelerator Startup Wise Guys expands to Africa, 1st programme in Namibia

European B2B startup accelerator and fund Startup Wise Guys has expanded its programmes to Africa with a launch in Namibia, and plans for a number of additional programmes across the continent in the coming years.

Launched in 2012, Startup Wise Guys runs acceleration programmes for early-stage B2B SaaS, fintech, cybersecurity and sustainability startups, has made more than 220 investments, and already has two major exits.

It is now expanding to Africa, and has a programme currently underway in Namibia, organised in partnership with StartUp Namibia and Key2Investors. The Namibian accelerator is a three-month-long programme which concludes in June and is currently supporting 24 local startup founders, with an emphasis on raising investment and the fundamentals of leading a venture-backed business.

Startup Wise Guys says it plans to launch an additional four programmes on the continent by 2022, with a particular focus on East and West Africa.

“The pandemic forced us to go digital with our programmes and we saw an incredible number of African startups interested in joining our programmes remotely. Africa had been on our radar for some time, but distance and logistics made it difficult. Alongside our partners, we are now able to offer on-the-ground startup acceleration, supported and led through digital platforms. Our focus is on African countries where our capacity-building expertise for early stage startups will make the biggest impact,” said Cristobal Alonso, global chief executive officer (CEO) at Startup Wise Guys.