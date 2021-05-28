Applications open for France-based African startup programme

Bond’innov, a France-based association that supports innovative and responsible entrepreneurship in Africa, has opened applications for a support programme that offers startups a soft-landing for European expansion.

The “Bees soft-landing program powered by EiA” aims to select 10 African entrepreneurs to accompany them in the development of their business in Europe.

A three-month soft-landing programme, it is part of the Enrich in Africa project, initiated and financed by the European Commission and bringing together a consortium of 12 African and European organisations including Impact Hub, Methys Group, Co-Creation Hub (CcHub) and Startupbootcamp AfriTech.

The objective is to reconnect the entrepreneurial ecosystems of Africa and Europe, which the programme will do by providing training, help in building partnerships with European institutions, access to co-working space, support in obtaining a Schengen visa, and the chance to meet potential investors.

Applications are open here until June 14.