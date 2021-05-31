African entrepreneurs invited to apply for MIT-based fellowship

The Legatum Centre for Development and Entrepreneurship at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) has launched the inaugural Legatum Foundry Fellowship to support entrepreneurs in Africa.

The Legatum Centre was founded in 2007 on the belief that innovation-driven prosperity is key to increasing prosperity and building more inclusive systems in emerging markets.

The Foundry Fellowship is a first-of-its-kind leadership programme for accomplished entrepreneurs who are considering their role in shaping the future of the African innovation ecosystems in which they work and live. Fellows will learn from MIT faculty, connect with investors, and expand their network of peer innovators.

Building on the MIT ethos of Mens et Manus (Mind and Hand), the Foundry is a place where entrepreneurs come together to reflect on their achievements and shape their futures as leaders in business, investing, and governance. The programme includes an interactive online curriculum followed by a three-week immersive session that brings the cohort together to explore innovation-driven ecosystems.

An initial cohort of 15 Fellows will be selected for this fully-funded programme. Entrepreneurs working and living in Uganda, Ethiopia, Ghana, Nigeria, Kenya, Rwanda, and Senegal are invited to apply, while nominations are also accepted. All details can be found here.