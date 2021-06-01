Egyptian gaming marketplace Gamesbandy raises seed round

Egyptian gaming marketplace Gamesbandy has raised a seed funding round to help propel its growth across the MENA region.

Founded in 2020, Gamesbandy is the first platform in the region to provide users with a safe and simple way to buy and sell gaming accounts and related accessories. Gamers can sell their old high-level accounts to those who prefer to pay rather than start at the beginning.

The startup has more than 1,500 users from 24 countries, and has now raised a round of seed funding to help propel growth. Gamesbandy will use the funding to improve its platform, making it easier and more accessible for users to navigate, to expand to support more games, and grow its user base faster.

“Gaming is no longer a pastime. Due to the tremendous popularity of gaming throughout the world, many gamers have turned their passion into a lucrative business, and we’re aiming to facilitate that for the gaming community,” said Abdulrahman Aboshamah, Gamesbandy’s founder.