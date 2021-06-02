Music streaming startup Mdundo in partnership with MNO Vodacom in Tanzania

African music streaming startup Mdundo has partnered Vodacom Tanzania to launch a music bundle as a premium service for the mobile operator’s subscribers.

Launched in Kenya in 2013, Mdundo provides access to all the continent’s favourite music to over five million monthly active users in 15 countries in Sub-Saharan Africa, with over 20 million monthly downloads and streams via its website and app.

The company listed its shares on the Nasdaq First North Growth Market Denmark last year following an oversubscribed pre-sale period that raised DKK40 million (US$6.4 million), in a bid to solidify its leading position in the pan-African music market.

It has seen strong growth since, and has now partnered Vodacom Tanzania to make a music bundle available to all Vodacom subscribers. The bundle will give Vodacom’s subscribers access to Mdundo’s premium service as well as exclusively curated music mixes only available for subscribing customers, curated by top Tanzanian DJs.

Vodacom’s head of value added services (VAS) Nguvu Kamando highlighted the importance of having entertainment under one platform.

“Instead of struggling and moving from one platform to another, we as a digital valuing company, saw the importance of creating one bundle which will include all music genres. That’s why we decided to partner with Mdundo,” he said.