Egyptian ed-tech startup iSchool raises $160k pre-seed funding

Egyptian ed-tech startup iSchool has raised US$160,000 in pre-seed funding to develop an online platform, expand its offerings and expand across the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region.

Founded in 2018, by Mohamed Algawish, Mustafa AbdelMon’em, Ebrahim Youssef and Mohamed Nabil, iSchool offers STEAM-based learning experiences for children aged between six and 18.

The startup aims to help young students learn and go forward to have careers in software development, artificial intelligence, big data, robotics, IoT, and multimedia. Its STEAM programme includes learning objectives, milestones, projects, activities, certificates, and competitions, all customised to fit the student’s age.

Since its launch, iSchool has trained more than 7,500 students in six different countries, and it has now raised US$160,000 in funding to help it scale. The investment comes from EdVentures, the venture capital arm of Egypt’s Nahdet Misr Publishing Group.

“Creating a new generation of innovative leaders has always been our vision from day one. We are glad that a leading company in the field of education, such as Nahdet Misr and its arm EdVentures, is sharing the same vision we have. Their investment and support will accelerate our growth to develop and expand our services in more countries,” said Algawish.

iSchool will use the investment to develop an online platform to widen its ed-tech services in Egypt and expand to other MENA countries.

“In our ever-changing world, it is quite crucial to equip our youth with different skills and knowledge enabling them to become innovators. Such skills are acquired through STEAM education. iSchool will help us empower more students by developing their critical thinking skills and setting them up for future success,” said Dalia Ibrahim, chief executive officer (CEO) and founder of EdVentures.