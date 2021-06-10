Disrupt Africa
CC image courtesy of Tax Credits via flickr. https://www.flickr.com/photos/[email protected]/6881485010

High-impact African entrepreneurs invited to apply for social business camp

East Africa, Hubs, North Africa, Southern Africa, West Africa

The Social and Inclusive Business Camp (SIBC) has launched its fifth call for applications for high-impact entrepreneurs from across Africa, aiming to help them scale.

Since being set up by the Campus AFD (French Development Agency) in 2017, the SIBC has helped scale-up nearly 200 African entrepreneurs with a strong social impact. The SIBC aims to support entrepreneurs and create long-lasting connections with a wide range of ecosystem stakeholders through innovative training sessions and networking with other companies, mentors and potential financial backers.

Selected entrepreneurs will have access to a three-dimensional programme to get them ready for their next development stage. It offers three months of online learning with peer-to-peer coaching and live virtual classes, a one-week in person bootcamp in Marseille, France, and a mentoring journey where participating entrepreneurs benefit from one-to-one meetings with mentors.

In addition to the training offered, the SIBC offers access to a pan-African community of alumni, and creates funding opportunities during the bootcamp and the EMERGING Valley summit.

Applications are open here until July 3.

