High-impact African entrepreneurs invited to apply for social business camp

The Social and Inclusive Business Camp (SIBC) has launched its fifth call for applications for high-impact entrepreneurs from across Africa, aiming to help them scale.

Since being set up by the Campus AFD (French Development Agency) in 2017, the SIBC has helped scale-up nearly 200 African entrepreneurs with a strong social impact. The SIBC aims to support entrepreneurs and create long-lasting connections with a wide range of ecosystem stakeholders through innovative training sessions and networking with other companies, mentors and potential financial backers.

Selected entrepreneurs will have access to a three-dimensional programme to get them ready for their next development stage. It offers three months of online learning with peer-to-peer coaching and live virtual classes, a one-week in person bootcamp in Marseille, France, and a mentoring journey where participating entrepreneurs benefit from one-to-one meetings with mentors.

In addition to the training offered, the SIBC offers access to a pan-African community of alumni, and creates funding opportunities during the bootcamp and the EMERGING Valley summit.

Applications are open here until July 3.