Egyptian e-commerce platform Tejarra raises 6-figure seed round

Egyptian electronic e-commerce platform Tejarra has raised a six-figure US dollar seed funding round to help it scale more quickly.

Launched in January by Islam Erfan, Tejarra offers an online B2B and B2C electronics marketplace for its 50 partner wholesalers, who are offering over 18,000 products including fridges, TVs, printers and mobile phones.

The startup has now raised a six-figure seed funding round from US-based VC firm and venture builder Openner, which it will use to expand its operations. Openner, which launched its accelerator in Cairo last year, will also provide Tejarra with technical support, scientific expertise and additional resources for the platform’s marketing and sales operations.

“In an already fast-paced world, with challenges that rise every day, both consumers and retailers around the region are seeking new and innovative shopping and marketing solutions respectively. After closely monitoring both local and regional trends, the Tejarra team identified an unfilled space on the e-commerce platforms that would act as our entry point,” said Erfan.

“Tejarra was born out of the current global challenge to deploy bespoke marketing solutions for our partners, and a consistent and enjoyable shopping experience for our shoppers. While focusing on electronics, mobiles and mobile accessories, we are always on the hunt for the latest trends and gadgets to keep our clients updated and facilitate their shopping experience.”

Founder and general partner of Openner Ash Rofail spoke of his confidence in the great potential returns of the investment in Tejarra.

“Tejarra is specialising only in the category of electronics that is gaining a huge momentum in the online sphere, attracting an increasing base of online shoppers,” he said.

“The founders’ deep domain, market and distribution knowledge and experience combined with their long-standing relationships with wholesalers in a niche market is what helped them optimise their reach to consumers, while providing a best price and best service buying experience.”