SA mobility startups invited to apply for funding from uYilo programme

Applications have opened for the 2021 uYilo Mobility Programme, which offers South African mobility startups up to ZAR1 million US$73,000) in grant funding aimed at assisting projects reach commercialisation into the market.

The uYilo eMobility Programme first provided what it calls “kickstart” funding to qualifying mobility and assistive projects in 2014, when the fund was created as part of uYilo’s mandate to enable, facilitate and mobilise e-mobility in South Africa.

All projects in the e-mobility ecosystem and value-chain are welcome to apply, with each evaluated according to specific criteria and then managed throughout the development process to reach a set of milestones in order to achieve a successful outcome.

“The switch to electric mobility is changing the transport landscape globally,” said uYilo director Hiten Parmar.

“A critical part of this transition for South Africa is to have localised content, promote local industry and encourage local job creation. This is both to reduce the reliance on imported technology and products, and to extract the maximum benefit from the minerals and other resources that are abundant in Africa.”

Applications can be submitted here, and must be received by midday on June 30 in order to be considered for funding.