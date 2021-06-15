Egyptian matchmaking app Hawaya hits 4m user mark

Egypt-based matchmaking app Hawaya has expanded to 12 other countries and hit the four million user mark.

Founded in April 2017 by Sameh Saleh, Shaymaa Ali, Tamer Saleh and Aly Khaled, who wanted to use technology to enhance the matchmaking process in a traditionally accepted manner, Hawaya has quickly grown in popularity, and has already facilitated more than 18,000 marriages across the world.

The startup, which has just launched a new version of the app, with new features, and expanded to 12 new countries, has just arrived at the four million user milestone. It currently also operates in Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, and the United Arab Emirates (UAE), as well as France, Germany, the United Kingdom (UK), Indonesia, Malaysia, the United States (US), and Canada.

“Through innovation, tech, and cultural respect, Hawaya prides itself to be a progressive app that aims to destigmatise the taboo of online matchmaking, and empowering women to take their time and spark a real connection with the love of their lives. It does that by removing the pressure to settle down quickly with someone unsuitable and by offering a platform where real singles can start real love stories, based on serious intentions and commitment,” said Saleh.