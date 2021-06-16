Disrupt Africa

Egyptian fashion e-commerce platform DressCode raises $250k funding

0
By on News, North Africa

Egyptian fashion and lifestyle e-commerce startup DressCode has secured US$250,000 in funding to help it expand its offering, mostly in the home décor space.

Founded in 2018 by Mohamed Abdel Dayem and Ali Zakaria, DressCode is an e-commerce retail platform that sells female clothing, beauty and home products, connecting Egyptian manufacturers directly to consumers.

The startup provides a platform for local fashion brands and designers to market and sell their products, while providing customers with a one-stop-shop for stylish quality products at appealing prices.

So far, it has fulfilled 30,000 orders, and it now offers 6,000 SKUs having raised a funding round last year. Now, having secured a further US$250,000 from Egypt Ventures, it is targeting further expansion. 

Share.

About Author

Passionate about the vibrant tech startups scene in Africa, Tom can usually be found sniffing out the continent's most exciting new companies and entrepreneurs, funding rounds and any other developments within the growing ecosystem.

Comments are closed.