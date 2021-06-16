Egyptian fashion e-commerce platform DressCode raises $250k funding

Egyptian fashion and lifestyle e-commerce startup DressCode has secured US$250,000 in funding to help it expand its offering, mostly in the home décor space.

Founded in 2018 by Mohamed Abdel Dayem and Ali Zakaria, DressCode is an e-commerce retail platform that sells female clothing, beauty and home products, connecting Egyptian manufacturers directly to consumers.

The startup provides a platform for local fashion brands and designers to market and sell their products, while providing customers with a one-stop-shop for stylish quality products at appealing prices.

So far, it has fulfilled 30,000 orders, and it now offers 6,000 SKUs having raised a funding round last year. Now, having secured a further US$250,000 from Egypt Ventures, it is targeting further expansion.