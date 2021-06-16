Nigerian prop-tech startup Seso Global raises $600k pre-seed funding round

Nigerian prop-tech startup Seso Global has raised a US$600,000 pre-seed funding round as it bids to build on strong initial traction to challenge Salesforce in property management in emerging markets.

Launched in Nigeria in June 2019, Seso has developed a customer relationship management (CRM) portal that enables property developers, agents and governments to manage their properties, documentation and transactions on a secure blockchain database.

Once verified, properties are listed on the Seso marketplace where clients can browse properties and interact with further service providers such as banks for mortgages and law firms for title registrations.

The startup has expanded beyond Nigeria quickly, launching its first pilot in South Africa in November 2019 and entering Ghana in May 2020. It currently has over 80 property developers and 7,000 property units on the platform.

Seso has now completed a US$600,000 pre-seed funding round. Investors in the round include Kepple Africa Ventures, Rising Tide Africa, and Moabi Group, as well as angel investors Albert Essien, Ibrahim Sanga, and Jamie Broderick.

The startup will use the financing to scale operations in its three existing markets and heavily promote the adoption of its newPropOS CRM platform for property developers working across Africa. It will also start preparing for its seed round, which will finance expansion into further markets.

“The Seso Global platform is addressing the key challenges in the African real estate markets. I am confident they will make a major impact in housing access, a key issue across the continent,” said Essien, former group CEO of Ecobank Group.