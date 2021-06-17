Nigeria’s Helium Health expands its services into Kenya

Nigerian startup Helium Health, an electronic medical records (EMR) and hospital management information (HMI) systems provider, has announced the launch of its full suite of products and services in Kenya.

Founded in 2016, Helium Health takes hospitals and clinics instantly digital with its flagship Electronic Medical Records/Hospital Management Information System (EMR/HMIS) product, the most widely used such solution in West Africa with over 300 healthcare providers and over 5,000 health professionals already using its technology in Nigeria, Senegal and Ghana.

The startup closed a US$10 million Series A funding round in May 2020 to expand its African footprint, and is now moving into East Africa with a Kenyan launch in partnership with three local providers, including Philips Healthcare Technologies.

“We have been planning to expand into Kenya’s thriving health-tech sector since last year, so we’re very excited to be hitting the ground running in 2021, already working with three new local partners to help improve efficiencies and provide a better service to patients. We believe there is a great opportunity to harness cutting-edge technology to help improve the way healthcare data is gathered and managed across Africa, so partnering with like-minded healthcare providers and facilities in Kenya is an excellent fit for us,” said Tito Ovia, co-founder of Helium Health.