15 startups selected for 6th Google for Startups Accelerator Africa

Fifteen startups have been selected for the sixth class of the Google for Startups Accelerator Africa, which aims to support African tech startups through their crucial growth phases.

The Google for Startups Accelerator is a three-month online programme that includes three intensive virtual training bootcamps, mentorship, and Google product support.

For the second year in a row, the programme is virtual, and it kicks off today (June 21) with 15 startups from across the continent participating.

Six of the selected companies are from Nigeria, namely consumer intelligence, engagement and loyalty software-as-a-service for authentication Chekkit, first responder platform Emergency Response Africa, home care platform GeroCare, mental health service Nguvu Health, digital-first pharmacy OneHealth, and health financing platform Vittas International.

Three are from South Africa – AI startup Envisionit Deep AI, agriculture value chain solutions provider Khula!, and digital payments solution Whoosh – and two from Kenya, ed-tech startup Angaza Elimu and micro-investment platform Ndovu.

The cohort is completed by Ethiopian payments startup PayWay, Rwandan cybersecurity platform Tabiri Analytics, e-commerce platform Tendo, and 3D immersive experiences design platform Third.Design.

“Last year, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the first virtual class of Google for Startups Accelerator Africa was launched. It was the first all-online iteration of Google’s accelerator program for Africa, and saw 20 startups from seven countries undergo a 12-week virtual journey to redefine their offering while receiving mentoring and attending workshops. This year, with the sixth cohort, we want to continue to play our part by supporting developers and startups within the Africa tech ecosystem, ensuring they get all the access and support necessary to see them continue to grow,” said Onajite Emerhor, head of Google for Startups Accelerator Africa.