US PR firm launches 2nd edition of mentorship programme for African female founders

New York-based public relations (PR) company C. Moore Media has launched the second edition of The Future is Female Programme, a PR and communications mentorship programme dedicated to the business development needs of African tech female founders.

The Future is Female Programme aims to provide the underserved market of African female founders of early-stage startups with the PR and communications insights, knowledge, and skills needed to gain visibility and grow their business.

Aimed at African women based on the continent or in the diaspora, launching or growing a tech business for African markets or serving Africans in the diaspora, the programme selected 12 startups for its inaugural edition last year, and has now opened applications for round two.

During the mentorship program, female founders will learn insights into the fundamentals of PR and communications for early-stage tech startups, how to create a communications plan, how to incorporate storytelling into business communications with multiple stakeholders, and more. The programme will also provide mentees with insights customised for the unique needs of their business and sector.

The second edition sees an increase in the size of the cohort of selected African female founders from 12 to 25.

“We had such an incredible response to the first edition with a fantastic cohort of mentees that went through the programme, we decided to make The Future is Female Mentorship Programme an ongoing annual initiative,” said Claudine Moore, managing director and founder of C. Moore Media.

“African female tech founders often go unsupported in the male-dominated tech space, and we want to support these founders by providing expertise in PR and communications to help them gain visibility for their startups, grow their business and attract the right investors.”

Applications are open here until 11:59 pm (WAT) on Monday, July 5.