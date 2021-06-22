US accelerator Expert DOJO to launch Africa programme in September

US-based accelerator Expert DOJO is launching an Africa programme in September, committing up to US$5 million to invest in early-stage African startups this year alone through between 20 and 50 new investments.

Expert DOJO is the third most active international early-stage startup accelerator in the United States, investing in over 100 startups since 2018. Expert DOJO will invest in over 80 startups in 2021, with plans to make over 1,000 investments over the next 10 years.

The accelerator, which invests US$100,000 in each startup, says some of the strongest performers in its portfolio – which includes Akiba Digital, BokDoc, Klasha, KovaDx, Marj3, StarNews Mobile, and ThankUCash – hail from Africa, and Expert DOJO will have an Africa-only cohort for the first time in September.

Startups can apply now for US$100,000 in funding and take part in the three-month virtual accelerator. Expert DOJO’s investment criteria includes pre-Series A, tech-enabled startups, with their main operations based in Africa. They must have proven and scalable products, beyond the MVP-stage, be capital-efficient with a clear revenue model, and have validated market demand.

Expert DOJO provides each startup with seed Investment of US$100,000 in return for seven per cent equity, three months of structured, strategic support, and access to a global network. It has assembled an Africa-dedicated team plus cross-functional experts and EIRs. Katie Sarro, former managing director of MEST Africa, serves as Expert DOJO’s Africa programme lead.

“The programme that Expert DOJO has built over the last three years is tried and true – the only thing it’s missing is localised experience and ensuring that we’re adapting our standard accelerator programming for startups targeting the Africa continent,” Sarro said.