SA visitor management startup WizzPass acquired by FM:Systems

South African startup WizzPass, a growing presence in the visitor management system and workplace management market, has been acquired by US firm FM:Systems, a dominant provider of digital workplace solutions globally.

Founded in 2015 and based in Johannesburg, WizzPass focuses on improving the often manual and insecure processes and systems involved with traditional facility visitor management. Its visitor management system revolutionises the experience, security, convenience and safety of visitors to offices and other buildings, creating improved communications and interactions between businesses and their visitors.

The startup’s solutions are used by blue-chip companies at over 300 locations, across four continents, and have processed over 10 million secure events. The startup is an alumnus of both Techstars Cape Town and the Grindstone Accelerator.

WizzPass has now been acquired by the US-based FM:Systems, a market leader in digital workplace solutions used by more than 1,500 organisations worldwide. Kurt von Koch, chief executive officer (CEO) of FM:Systems, said he was excited to build on his firm’s suite of solutions with the addition of WizzPass’ leading visitor management technologies.

“This acquisition deepens our offerings in visitor management, which is an important aspect of delivering productive, safe, and enriched workplace experiences. With customers that include many marquee companies, WizzPass is recognised as a leader across the industry. We look forward to welcoming and continuing to support existing WizzPass customers as part of the FM:Systems family,” he said.

The WizzPass acquisition increases the breadth of the FM:Systems portfolio of products, ensuring that clients can continue to tackle the most daunting real estate and facilities challenges with a single, trusted vendor.

“It is with great enthusiasm that we join forces with an outstanding company like FM:Systems,” said Ulrich Stark, co-founder of WizzPass. “This will facilitate exactly the kind of valuable workplace solution combination our customers have been asking for.”

“We see great potential to jointly drive innovation and market expansion with FM:Systems, continuing to bring an incomparable full realm of unique digital workplace solutions to market together,” said Bradley Hornby, co-founder of WizzPass.