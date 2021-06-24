Applications open for $50k global She Loves Tech competition

She Loves Tech, the world’s largest startup competition for women and technology, has opened applications for its seventh edition, which is offering prizes of up to US$50,000.

She Loves Tech is an international non-profit organisation committed to closing the funding gap for women entrepreneurs, and building an ecosystem for technology, entrepreneurship and innovation that creates opportunities for women.

It runs the world’s largest startup competition for women and technology, seeking out and accelerating the best entrepreneurs and technology for transformative impact. This year’s edition will be held across more than 40 countries.

Fundraising will be front and centre of the event, with participating startups offered one-on-one time with leading VCs, mentoring hours, and direct cash and investment prizes throughout the series.

“She Loves Tech 2021 is more than a competition, it’s an acceleration platform designed to take women-led and women impact startups to the next level,” said co-founder Leanne Robers.

Applications are open here until July 31.