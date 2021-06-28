Applications open for latest edition of VC4A Venture Showcase

Applications have opened for the latest edition of the VC4A Venture Showcase, an exclusive programme for Africa-focused early-stage investors and hand-picked startups looking to raise their seed (US$250,000 to US$1.5 million) and Series A (US$1.5 million to US$10 million) rounds.

Back in its 5th edition as part of the annual Africa Early Stage Investor Summit, the VC4A Venture Showcase is offering eight spots for each of the two tracks for companies operating in Africa, showing solid traction and gearing for expansion.

The showcase has run successfully every year since 2017, with over 120 partnering venture funds and angel groups actively involved in the vetting and selection process, and with the 80 startups showcased to date having jointly raised over US$180 million.

In addition to pitching at the Africa Early Stage Investor Summit, the startups will also get to participate in a deal room with more than 200 investor organisations. Interested entrepreneurs can apply for seed here and Series A here before July 24.