Kenyan fintech startup Koa partners financial services group Britam

Kenyan fintech startup Koa has partnered with leading diversified financial services group Britam Asset Managers to enable more Kenyans to access savings and investments services.

Launched last year by Alexis Roman and Delila Kidanu, Koa is a digital savings app, designed to offer Kenyans an easy way to put money aside toward their goals and earn higher interest.

The startup has now signed a partnership with Britam Asset Managers to offer customers access to low-risk investment opportunities. Britam is a leading diversified financial services group, listed on the Nairobi Securities Exchange, which has a presence in seven Africa countries.

This partnership is the first of its kind in the market – a Digital Independent Financial Advisors (IFA) agreement. IFAs are professionals who offer independent advice on financial matters to their clients and recommend suitable financial products.

The Koa app makes it easy for customers to start their savings and investment journey with the Britam Money Market Fund in under two minutes. Through the partnership, Koa users can start saving and watch their money grow and multiply with Britam’s Money Market Fund.

“Britam Asset Managers is delighted to partner with Koa to roll out the country’s first digital IFA agreement. This partnership will enable Britam to deliver its digital savings and investment solutions in ways that are attractive, engaging, and intuitive allowing us to access new emerging markets,” said Britam Asset Managers’ principal officer Jude Anyiko.

“This partnership is part of Britam Asset Managers’ broader initiative to develop innovative products that support savings and investment penetration in the region.”