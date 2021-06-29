Malagasy ed-tech startup Sayna raises funding from I&P, Miarakap

Malagasy ed-tech startup Sayna has secured a round of funding to help it expand access to its training programme and lauch new platforms.

Launched in 2018, Sayna aims to provide quality training in the digital sector in Africa, and offer professional opportunities to young people by bridging the gap between the growing demand of companies on digital issues and the supply of digital talent.

It has now raised a round of funding from I&P Acceleration Technologies, a programme dedicated to African digital startups led by Investisseurs & Partenaires (I&P), and Miarakap, an impact investment firm, to help it grow.

By 2024 Sayna aims to have enabled 8,000 people in Africa to enter the digital industry through its training programmes, and also to have more than 3,500 people working a microtasking connecting SMEs and startups in the French-speaking world with African talent.

“As a team, we are very proud of what we have accomplished so far. Our successes and failures have allowed us to truly understand our market so that we can now offer a solution that can truly reinvent access to the job market for junior developers. The best is ahead of us!” said Matina Razafimahefa, co-founder and chief executive officer (CEO) of Sayna.