Egyptian car parts marketplace Odiggo expands to UAE

Egyptian startup Odiggo, a digital marketplace for automotive spare parts, clocked up one million users over the course of last year, has expanded to the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

Founded in 2018, Odiggo links customers with vendors in order to purchase car parts and accessories. It ensures users get the correct, best quality car parts at a convenient time, by allowing them to simply add their car information and location on Odiggo app and see what services and parts are available in their area.

Disrupt Africa reported in April the startup had clocked up one million users over the course of 2020 and was set for international growth after raising funding, and it has now launched in Dubai. Having previously also launched in Saudi Arabia, it is aiming to become the leading auto-tech company in the Middle East and Africa (MENA) region.

“We’re changing lives – and cars – through technology,” said Ahmed Omar, chief executive officer (CEO) and co-founder of Odiggo.

“The innovative new Deep Tech dashboard software will link the vehicle to the marketplace and provide frequent updates of the vehicle’s condition so the user can be informed if the tyres are low, the oil needs changing or if a service is required.”