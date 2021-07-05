Nigerian fintech startup Carbon agrees strategic partnership with Visa

Nigerian fintech startup Carbon, which provides access to basic financial services, has announced a strategic five-year partnership with Visa to offer both digital and physical issuance of Visa cards to its customers.

Carbon is launching Visa debit cards in the third quarter of 2021, roughly a year after shifting from being a leading digital lending company to becoming a digital bank offering a range of financial services including, savings and payments.

By leveraging Visa’s payment functionalities, Carbon will deploy an instant issuance process in three key markets including Nigeria, Ghana, and Kenya. The collaboration includes financial support from Visa, which will be used to provide implementation and marketing support to help drive further growth and adoption of Visa’s payment solutions across Carbon’s products.

“Carbon is focused on delivering an unparalleled banking experience that is both safe and reliable across all touchpoints,” said Chijioke Dozie, chief executive officer (CEO) and co-founder of Carbon.

“We want more customers to enjoy some of our popular products like Carbon Zero through their Carbon card, and key to achieving this is our partnership with a leading payments and fintech-friendly company like Visa.”