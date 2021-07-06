Africa-focused PR firm Wimbart launches 3rd edition of Office Hours programme

The London-based Wimbart, a public relations (PR) agency specialising in Africa and emerging markets, has launched the third edition of its PR Office Hours programme.

Launched in 2015, Wimbart is an independent PR agency with a focus on Africa’s tech and startup sectors.

It hosted the first edition of its three-month PR Office Hours programme, designed to equip African and Africa-focused startups with the PR tools required to support and achieve their business goals, last year, and has already moved on to the third edition.

Eligible startups must be less than two years old, have a minimum viable product available and may have secured investment at no later than a seed-level stage. Twenty startups will be selected by the Wimbart team to participate in the free programme.

Applications to be part of the third cohort are open here and will close on Monday July 12 at 12pm BST.