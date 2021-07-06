Kenyan mobile commerce startup Copia expands operations to Uganda

Copia Global, a fast-growing mobile commerce platform built to serve middle to low-income African consumers, has expanded operations to Uganda.

Launched in 2013, Copia combines technology and a network of local agents to offer a broad product offering and efficient, reliable delivery to “base of the pyramid” consumers. Its service enables rural households to access goods that would otherwise be difficult to obtain without travelling to a major city.

In Kenya, the startup serves one million customers and is doubling in size every year. Its expansion to Uganda aims to bring high-quality and affordable products to millions of middle class Ugandans, regardless of location, technology access or connection status.

“Uganda has one of the fastest growing middle classes in the world with a hard-working population and a dynamic entrepreneurial culture. Copia is designed specifically to serve this high growth but underserved consumer base who want access to high-quality products at the best prices,” said Tracey Turner, Copia Global founder and chair.

“Harnessing mobile technologies, a network of local agents and logistics technology, Copia can transform middle class and emerging middle class Africans into empowered global customers. Our expansion into Uganda is the next step in fulfilling that mission.”

Copia secured US$26 million in Series B funding in November 2019, and further capital from the United States International Development Finance Corporation (DFC) last year. It plans to expand its mobile commerce platform and logistics network across other regions of Africa in the coming years.