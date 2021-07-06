Kick start your career in data science and data engineering with a course from EXPLORE Data Science Academy

Cape Town, 5th July 2021 – It’s countdown time for EXPLORE Data Science Academy (EDSA)’s career shifting online data science and data engineering courses, which start July 12. Launched in response to the growing digital skills gap in Africa, these six and 12-month online courses are designed for aspiring data scientists, or those looking to make a career switch to one of the most in-demand professions across the continent and the world.

The two online courses on offer in July are:

EDSA’s flagship Data Science course, where students uncover the magic of how data can be used to solve difficult problems in any context.

Data Engineering : where students learn how to store, move, process and manage the powerful data platforms that run large enterprises.

Shaun Dippnall, CEO of EDSA, says, “Businesses are awash with data. Organisations from a variety of fields are unlocking the power of big data and using this to drive strategy and competitiveness. However, there is a growing disconnect between the demand for data scientists and supply entering the market.”

The EDSA has designed its online courses specifically to address the shortfall in the supply of these in demand skills, producing work ready candidates able to solve real world problems.

According to a recent report by South Africa’s Standard Bank, ‘There is a massive opportunity for Africa, given its young population, to skill its people appropriately for the future. In particular, there is a high demand for data science capabilities.’

Online advantage

Learning data science skills online offers students specific advantages. “Previously, candidates had to take a full-time course or attend a university to obtain qualifications in data science. Our online courses are designed and presented by world-class specialists in the field. One clear advantage of an online course is the ability to study in non-working hours which means a student can work and study at the same time. Typical courses need about 10 hours of work per week,” explains Dippnall.

EDSA has also found that successful data science students come from a variety of backgrounds beyond mathematics and statistics. Graduates from the arts, sciences and humanities are now successfully switching careers after taking a data science course.

Employment possibilities

Employment possibilities in Africa post-study for successful graduates are excellent.

“We have a track record of 95% work placement within three months of our graduates completing our courses at above average starting salaries. In addition, we have a flourishing recruitment division that can assist our graduates with placement, where necessary. About 30 percent of our graduates have also been placed on projects through our EXPLORE-AI consulting division, which takes on outsourced international data science projects.

Although EDSA is a South African academy, its graduates have already made their mark in the United Kingdom, for example, where more than 70 EDSA-trained data scientists are working with Thames Water, the UK’s largest water and wastewater services company.

Dippnall adds: “The Thames Water success story validates our decision to move out of the South African context and take our place on the world stage.”

Dippnall concludes: “My suggestion to anyone out there interested in a brilliant new data science career is this: apply now. After all, what have you got to lose?”

Interested candidates can register before July 12 at www.explore-datascience.net.

About EXPLORE Group

The EXPLORE Group is a four-year business specialising in data software, data science and related training and consulting services. The business is led by top global academics and practitioners with decades of experience in teaching and real-world problem solving. The EXPLORE Data Science Academy is the largest data science academy in Africa. It is supported by a number of large South African corporate companies as well as Amazon Web Services which has partnered with the EDSA to offer data science learning to young South Africans. See https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tCkwnPur7jA for more information about its courses.

EXPLORE AI is the consulting business that is currently solving complex business problems in a number of AI and data science projects with leading UK and European businesses, such as Thames Water, Nordic Guarantee and CRP. Visit www.explore-datascience.net.