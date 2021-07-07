Applications open for Inclusive Fintech 50 competition

The Centre for Financial Inclusion (CFI) has opened applications for this year’s Inclusive Fintech 50 competition, which recognises early-stage, inclusive fintech startups that are pushing the frontiers of financial inclusion and driving innovation.

The Inclusive Fintech 50 competition will spotlight startups helping low-income customers and micro and small enterprises not just respond to the ongoing crisis, but rebound, rebuild, and recover from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Winning startups will be featured in CFI’s Financial Inclusion Week, as well as other research and media coverage; have access to Practical Business Skills, a global digital platform created by Visa to deliver free educational resources to help small and micro business owners make confident, informed decisions to grow their businesses; and automatically pre-qualify for Visa Fintech Fast Track, a programme that aims to speed up the process of integrating with Visa and its ecosystem partners.

In addition, participating startups will benefit from exposure and networking among the independent judging panel of investors, founders, and thought leaders, and winners of the competition will be globally recognised as leading the way in inclusive fintech.

Applications are open here until July 23.