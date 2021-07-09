Egyptian agri-tech startup Baramoda wins C3 accelerator

Egyptian agri-tech startup Baramoda has won the contest for an equity-free cash prize at the conclusion of the third programme run by social impact accelerator C3.

The third edition of the C3 Social Impact Accelerator Programme – powered by HSBC, concluded last week, and was won by Baramoda, with the UAE’s The Zola Collective in second place and EduPloyment, also from the UAE, in third.

The winners secured equity-free cash prizes courtesy of HSBC, pro bono consulting support from Bain & Co, and pro bono legal support from Al Tamimi & Company, as well as a complimentary licence to the DMCC.

The winners will also benefit from Amazon Web Services (AWS) promotional credits as part of the AWS Activate programme, and receive support from FH Insights – a corporate training company that will help them align their company values with their mission.

“I couldn’t be prouder of how the programme has evolved year on year. Scaling up these social businesses also means scaling their impact, which means we are able to begin tackling some of the most critical issues in our communities. Collaboration and partnerships across all sectors are key if we want to create long-term solutions for the region, by the region, which is why we value our partnership with C3,” said Sabrin Rahman, HSBC’s managing director and head of sustainability EMEA.