7 SA legal startups to pitch for $12k HiiL grant

The Hague Institute for Innovation of Law (HiiL) will tomorrow (July 13) hold the final of the Southern African leg of its annual global Innovating Justice Challenge, which will see up to five winners take part in the Justice Accelerator Programme and secure EUR10,000 (US$12,000) grant funding.

HiiL is a social enterprise devoted to user-friendly justice, which aims to increase access to justice that is easy to access, easy to understand, and effective by stimulating innovation and scaling what works best.

Its annual Southern African Innovating Justice Challenge so more than 200 applications received from startups with high impact justice innovations, and HiiL has selected the top seven to pitch.

The event will see up to five social entrepreneurs selected to participate in the Justice Accelerator Programme. Selected innovators will receive four months of intensive programmatic support, as well as the coveted EUR10,000 (US$12,000) grant.

The startups pitching at the event include BUA, which identifies hindrances in accessing justice and formulates and implements technological solutions that enable victims to take charge; LegalFundi, which is simplifying legal and regulatory processes to ensure compliance and unlock opportunities; Legal Ascend, which enables the recently bereaved to manage estate executorship correctly and easily; and Moloa365, an online free legal advice service offered via an application.

Completing the cohort are Kleva Contracts, which democratise access to legal services by providing online contract creation, access to legal services and educational material in multiple South African languages; IP Braai, an online legal agency focused on Intellectual Property and Commercial Law; and EzyFind, which empowers South African citizens with legal information and free legal contracts for online digital download.