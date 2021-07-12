Egypt based IT services and solutions company Brmaja acquires a 50% stake in An-Nisa Taxi

An-Nisa, a taxi that cares.



Brmaja continues to grow its market share in the African Continent by acquiring a 50% stake in An-Nisa, a transportation app for women by women in Kenya.



According to Dr. Hatem Bakheet, CEO of Brmaja, this acquisition is a strategic step in our plan to strengthen our core business in Africa. It is also in line with our mission of being a trailblazer in the development and application of leading technologies and solutions.



We strongly believe in the potential of An-Nisa to positively impact the traditional ride-hailing model, and this partnership availed us the unique opportunity to strengthen the brand equity of An-Nisa and contribute to their growth and subsequent expansion across Africa.



Founded in 2018 by Mehnaz Sarwar, An-Nisa is a female-owned business. It’s unique selling proposition is in its niche offering which is a female only ride-hailing platform.



In the taxi and transportation industry, women represent about 2% of drivers but 60% of riders, a gap in the market was discovered and An-Nisa was created to fill this gap.



Our solution accommodates the demands of women, offering safe, reliable, and trustworthy drivers, whether it’s taking them home after a night out, taking them to work at the beginning of the day, or picking up the children after school.



‘’With a female only ride-hailing platform, we can focus on female specific needs and at the same time contribute positively to the promotion of female empowerment and social change’’ – Mehnaz Sarwar, Founder of An-Nisa.



‘’We are enthused to partner with An-Nisa and contribute to the expansion of their product offering not just in Kenya, but across the African continent.’’ said Dr. Bakheet.



Richard Omunya, Brmaja’s regional manager for East Africa, who played a pivotal role in the apogee of this partnership added ‘’We are extremely delighted in the culmination of this partnership. With our combined synergy, An-Nisa taxi can further bridge the gap between gender equality and increase the women’s empowerment index’’.



The An-Nisa ride-hailing app will be available on the Android and iOS stores in mid July ahead of its brand launch in Kenya.