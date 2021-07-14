Nigeria’s GreenHouse Lab launches pan-African fintech accelerator

GreenHouse Lab, the flagship accelerator programme by Nigerian VC firm GreenHouse Capital, has opened applications for a pan-African fintech accelerator, which will offer startups access to mentorship and funding opportunities.

Founded in 2014, GreenHouse Capital is a leading African fintech investment fund and platform focused on supporting early-stage companies and world-class emerging market entrepreneurs building the next wave of innovative technology companies.

It has invested in leading companies like Flutterwave, MAX.ng and Wallets Africa, and believes in “founders backing founders” and is home to Africa’s leading accelerator programmes for women-led and fintech startups.

Powered by Google for Startups, GreenHouse Lab is the acceleration arm of GreenHouse Capital, and has accelerated 15 leading African startups since its inception. The six-week programme will bring together the most innovative African startups, accomplished tech founders, global investors, and world-class corporate partners.

The accelerator represents GreenHouse Capital’s vision of “founders backing founders” and the importance of uniting Africa’s startup and founder ecosystem. To support these visions, the accelerator will include exclusive mentorship sessions with the founders of Y Combinator-backed companies including Tesh Mbaabu from MarketForce, Abdul Hassan from Mono, and John Oke from Wallets Africa. These founders will share their stories, advice, and skills with the next generation of innovative startups.

In addition to mentorship and seminars on key aspects of startup development, the accelerator will host virtual deal days with global investors and connect programme participants with GreenHouse Capital and Venture Garden Group’s global investor and corporate network.

Programme participants will also receive product credits from Amazon Web Services and Google for Startups, as well as an exclusive public relations strategy session with InsiderPR.

“The launch of the GreenHouse Lab Fintech Accelerator marks a crucial step for the startup and venture capital industry in Africa. This programme will bring together the most innovative and exciting startups across Africa, as well as the leaders of some of Africa’s great success stories. Our goal with GreenHouse Lab is to create a platform for accelerating African and emerging market startups into world-class companies that can continue to compete on a global scale and attract global capital,” said Bunmi Akinyemiju, founding partner of GreenHouse Capital.

Applications are open here until July 18, with the programme kicking off in August.