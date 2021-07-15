Egyptian eventing startup Eventtus acquired by US-based firm Bevy

Egyptian startup Eventtus, which creates interactive event apps that allow organisers to engage attendees, has been acquired by US firm Bevy.

Founded in 2012 by Mai Medhat and Nihal Fares, Eventtus is an-all-in-one platform for events ticketing, event management and apps for events.

The platform enables event attendees to customise their event schedule through an interactive agenda as well as offering them instant updates through a social media feed and opportunities to network with other attendees.

Eventtus, which most recently secured investment in 2020, has now been acquired by US-based community event engine Bevy. Bevy is focused on enabling businesses to build community, and Medhat said the acquisition allowed Eventtus to meet attendees where they are at and how they prefer to experience events.

“Startup Grind and CMX Summit, two conferences organised by Bevy, have been our customers for the past four years. Derek Andersen is the CEO of both Bevy and Startup Grind, and we met during the Startup Grind global conference last year,” she said.

“The Bevy team knows Eventtus well and has been using the app and other Eventtus products over the past four years, which was a great testimonial to the product. When we met, Derek and I started talking about the industry and partnership opportunities. One thing led to the other, and it was clear that our two organisations are very similar – same values, company culture, and products that complement each other. Together, we can serve our clients better and have a unique offering to events and communities.”

By combining the Eventtus and Bevy tech stacks, customers will experience benefits such as a white-labelled community event engine, registration and ticketing that is customisable and fully integrated, networking powered by a matchmaking algorithm, and interactive sessions that include polls, Q&A and reactions.

“As I look towards our future as part of the Bevy family, I think about our shared vision. We knew we’d be a good fit for each other because our core values are well aligned, and we share in our enthusiasm for building communities and removing the barriers to relationship-building and fellowship. When we think about the product that will result from our partnership, we want to be the sole hub for community and events data in the business world,” Medhat said.

All of the Eventtus team will be joining Bevy, with Medhat and Fares joining the leadership team.

“We are going to lead Bevy’s efforts to enhance in-person and hybrid events and integrate the products. I will be VP of Innovation; to support product and business growth across all functions and departments. Nihal will be Director of Product Management and will be responsible for growing Bevy’s products for in-person, hybrid, and virtual events,” said Medhat.

“A big “thank you” to our entire Eventtus team, our customers, our investors, and those who have supported us. We’re looking forward to being able to accelerate the development of Bevy’s core functionality and provide the added layer of a mobile event app experience to their current suite of products. We’ll also be able to work with them to deliver an even stronger customer experience across virtual, hybrid, and in-person events of all kinds.”

The deal, which is for an undisclosed amount, means Cairo Angels, a global network of angel investors focused on supporting startup opportunities in Egypt, the Middle East and Africa, has made its first exit.