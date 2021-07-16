Kenyan startup Ada Animation secures pre-seed funding

Kenyan startup Ada Animation, an entertainment tech company, has announced a pre-seed capital raise from Nigerian venture capital firm Platform Capital.

Founded in 2020, Ada Animation was born out of the desire to build capacity in the animation industry, tell animated African stories and catalyse the animation industry for growth.

The company produces content in 2D and 3D animation, motion graphics, white board animation, VFX, content creation, character design, voiceovers, infographics, and animation training and upskilling.

Ada Animation will use the pre-seed investment to support its growth ambitions by hiring talent, creating African content, and further developing its proprietary technology.

“We are incredibly proud of our partnership with Unicorn Group, a Platform Capital company. This strategic investment represents an important step in our growth as a company, we will immediately ramp up our efforts to attract top talent in animation production to join our journey,” said Joy Mwangi, chief executive officer (CEO) of Ada Animation.

“Ada Animation is at the forefront of the animation industry on the continent, changing the way we represent our content to produce more than we consume and share our stories from our perspectives. We see huge potential for Ada Animation content on millions of screens worldwide. The world will watch movies made from our imagination and will visualise colour and creativity born from our culture.”