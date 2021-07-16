Social innovators invited to attend Techstars Startup Weekend Nairobi

Social innovators have been invited to attend Techstars Startup Weekend Nairobi, which takes place on July 23-25 with the aim of creating an environment where people can come together to solve pressing social and economic problems through innovative solutions.

Startup Weekend is a flagship programme by Techstars, an American-founded seed accelerator that has accepted more than 2,500 companies and has a combined market capitalisation of more than US$200 billion. The model seeks to support participants to move from innovation to entrepreneur in 54 hours.

Taking place at iHiT Kenya Innovation Hub in Kilimani, Nairobi, this event is open to anyone between the ages of 18 and 40, be they designers, students, business specialists, developers, engineers, and doctors.

Over the course of the weekend, participants will pitch various ideas and form teams around them. With the help of mentors and coaches, the teams will learn how to apply leading methodologies to refine their ideas into a prototype. During the final session of the Techstars Startup Weekend, teams will have five minutes to pitch their ideas to a panel of judges and a winner is selected.

“Startup Weekend is a global event that will afford Kenyans a chance to build on for one to put their ideas, get useful feedback and mentorship on how to a out there, thrashing through it and implement a minimum viable product,” said Favour Ruhui, one of the organisers of the event.

Tickets to the three-day event are available here.