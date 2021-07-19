Egyptian e-health startup Vezeeta launches B2B SaaS solution

Egyptian digital healthcare platform Vezeeta has rolled out a B2B SaaS solution that enables healthcare entities, both small and large, to enhance their patients’ healthcare experiences through a digital-first approach.

Launched in 2015 in Cairo, Vezeeta allows millions of patients across multiple countries in the Middle East and Africa to search, book and review the best doctors and medical services in just one minute. It also provides innovative SaaS solutions to thousands of healthcare providers listed on its platform.

The company, which last year raised a US$40 million Series D funding round to boost its product innovation and fund global expansion, has now launched a new white label-led solution named “Vezeeta-in-a-Box”. The new service allows hospitals and polyclinics to fully and easily integrate with Vezeeta’s SaaS solution through APIs under their branding, allowing their patients to enjoy the platform’s streamlined healthcare experiences.

The full suite of capabilities includes real-time online booking for doctors in-clinic and telehealth follow-up appointments, labs, scans and operations, as well as purchase and delivery of prescription medications.

The launch of “Vezeeta-in-a-Box” is supported by TEAMFund, a US-based impact VC committed to driving tech transformation and healthcare access in emerging markets. Since launching in Saudi Arabia in April, the new product has integrated with three mega-hospitals and nine polyclinics. It will now be available in other key markets, starting with Egypt, Nigeria, Kenya and Ghana.

“Vezeeta’s commitment for empowerment has moved beyond the consumer, allowing healthcare entities to deliver the same, exceptional quality of healthcare access to their patients under their brand. Our SaaS solution first digitised and disrupted the industry with the doctors’ booking solution, and then revolutionised the pharmacy sector. Now, in the aftermath of the COVID-19 pandemic, as the need for digital transformation across the industry becomes urgent, the white label led-solution is set to elevate patients’ access to quality care by empowering healthcare entities through next-gen digital tools,” said Mohammad El Mougi, chief product officer of Vezeeta.