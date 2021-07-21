Egyptian edutainment startup Jeel raises $1.2m seed round

Egypt and Saudi Arabia-based edutainment platform Jeel has received US$1.2 million in seed funding to accelerate its growth, launch more features and expand its team.

Founded in 2019 by Ahmed Sobaih, Jeel provides children with educational content including songs, games and videos under parental supervision. Jeel App serves children aged between three and nine years old by creating educational and psychological content that highlights values and ethics.

The US$1.2 million seed funding round, raised from Kuwaiti and Jordanian angel investors, will support the platform to accelerate its growth and launch more features in 2021, as well as strengthen its technical capabilities and expand its team. Jeel will also acquire more high-quality animation series, songs, and games to be added to its library.

“Jeel Platform is stepping forward steadily with clear vision and strategy and this step pushes it towards our next milestone. We plan to launch more products and services soon, as a part of our expansion strategy,” Sobaih said.