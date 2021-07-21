UofCanada, DMZ launch incubator programme for scalable Cairo-based startups

Universities of Canada in Egypt (UofCanada) and Ryerson University’s the DMZ have launched a new incubator programme aimed at supporting scalable startups and igniting a new wave of innovation in Cairo.

The DMZ Cairo sector-agnostic incubator will support the growth of high-potential tech startups based in Egypt’s capital, offering fully-furnished workspaces, one-on-one guidance from dedicated programme leads and mentors, peer-to-peer sessions, expert-led workshops and access to networking opportunities.

Ryerson University and UofCanada partnered earlier this year to launch a campus in Cairo to provide students in the region with access to top-tier programming and global learning experiences. The introduction of an incubator builds on this vision of driving an entrepreneurial and innovative ecosystem through experiential learning, state-of-the-art facilities, and cutting-edge technology.

“The DMZ has a proven incubation model, as evidenced by the 500+ alumni startups that have raised over US$1.24 billion dollars in only 10 years,” said Hadia H. Abdel Aziz, vice president at Universities of Canada in Egypt. “We are confident that DMZ’s presence in Egypt will greatly contribute to the development of the Egyptian entrepreneurship ecosystem, especially in supporting globally oriented tech startups.”

While DMZ Cairo is based at UofCanada’s campus, participants do not need to be current students or affiliated with UofCanada to join the incubator programme. Any entrepreneur who meets eligibility criteria is welcome to apply here by September 9.