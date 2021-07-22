Egyptian e-health startup Estshara raises $500k seed funding round

Cairo-based e-health and teleconsultations platform Estshara has raised a US$500,000 seed funding round to expand its user base by providing extra offerings and customer care activities.

Founded in 2018 by Amin El-Hemaily and Ahmed Mahmoud, Estshara provides health consultations and telepharmacy services to over two million users, and has facilitated more than 200,000 consultations to date.

The startup has raised US$500,000 in a seed funding round led by Egypt Ventures, which it plans to use to grow its current user base to six million by the end of the 2021, by providing extra offerings and customer care activities.

“The investment will help us scale our organisation with exceptional talent and enhanced resources, as well as further increase our marketing and sales outreach to support our focused go-to-market strategy and achieve our expansion goals,” said El-Hemaily.

Egypt Ventures chairman and chief executive officer (CEO) Ahmed Gomaa said he was excited to see Estshara contribute to digital transformation and financial inclusion in the Egyptian market.

“By the end of 2021, Estshara will additionally be providing consultations from specialty doctors including pediatricians and dermatologists,” he said.